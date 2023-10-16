MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many far and near showed up to Midland to watch the eclipse, annularity and ring of fire happen in this specific area of the Permian Basin.
Let’s meet these the attendees in the video above.
by: Bridget Sarpong
Posted:
Updated:
