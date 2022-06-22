ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The 18 Plus Program at the Ector County ISD Transition Learning Center has been around since 2017, but many people aren’t aware of what exactly is accomplished there each and every school day.

“When they leave here they are ready for the world,” said Micah Pettigrew, the Autism, Homebound, 18 Plus, and Special Education Supervisor.

At the ECISD Transition Learning Center, every single part of a house is represented in the building. Students 18 to 21 years old are taught life skills to prepare them for the real world.

“Life skills for becoming productive member of society, we take the kids out in the community. We teach them how to get jobs, how to fill out applications, how to fill out job resumes, how to find things in the store, how to pay for things and know how much change you’re supposed to get back,” said Pettigrew.

Pettigrew said they serve around 30-40 students each school year. The skills that are taught in this program are used for everyday practice.

“We also have a washer and dryer, so they can learn how to wash and dry their clothes. We also have a bedroom, so they can learn how to make beds. Dressers where they can learn how to neatly put their things up. Every piece of a house is represented in this building,” said Pettigrew.

Technology Teacher, Lindy Robinson, said a huge part of what she teaches is things that people wouldn’t normally think is a skill.

“We might be learning how to check emails, some students might be learning how to log in. We have Z Space which is virtual reality, and we also have different coding and VR headsets.” said Pettigrew.

The center runs on a normal eight hour school day and follows the ECISD school calendar.

“This is a public school so no the students don’t have to pay for it. But there is qualifications for a student to attend here. So anybody that’s interested just contact us and see if your students qualify.” said Pettigrew.