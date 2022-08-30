ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) — Ector County ISD leaders are making huge strides in the education industry. ECISD Superintendent, Doctor Scott Muri was named as a finalist for Superintendent of the Year in Texas.

Surprised, excited and humbled: were are all words used by Dr. Muri when he heard the news.

The Texas Association of School Boards announced the five finalists on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Scott Muri is now one of them for the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year Award.

He said the interview for that was one of the highlights of his career.

“We have a powerful story over the last three years of a district that has faced multiple adversities and yet continues to do great things for students. It is an honor to lead this system, but an honor to partner with the seven members of our board of trustees to partner with our staff members, our families and our community to make good things happen for the kids in the system,” said Superintendent Dr. Muri.

Dr. Muri was named the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in June. He says the interview committee was inspired by the district’s growth and improvements in so many areas. He added his selection as a finalist is statewide validation of the good work being done by ECISD.



Work that includes ECSID earning a “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency for the first time. The number of schools rated “A” more than doubled from 3 to 7. The number of schools rated “B” doubled from 6 to 12, 5 schools grew from an “F” to a “B”

“To me, this is a testament to the work of our 4200 employees, the work of the 33,500 students that we serve the work of our community and the support that they provide to our organization,” said Superintendent Dr. Muri.

In 2019, half of ECISD’s schools were rated “D” or “F”, now half of ECISD’s schools are rated “A”

Or “B”.

The graduation rate of 85.5% is the highest in at least 20 years.

Kindergarten readiness is up 14%. In may, 120 ECISD teachers across 31 schools received more than $850,000 in teacher incentive allotment dollars based on the growth of their students. Dr. Muri says each one of his employees deserve an award for all they do.