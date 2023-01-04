ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The second half of the school year has begin and Ector County Independent School District is kick starting it with the theme of forward, together.

In Texas, January is school board recognition month and ECISD will be participating by highlighting the collaboration with school leadership, teachers, parents and community.

ECISD superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri it takes a village to build success.

“Our Trustees come from different backgrounds and experiences,” said Dr. Muri. “However, they all have a common vision and set of goals for the children of Ector County. They want every student to have access to a great education that prepares them for whatever path they choose to pursue after graduation.”

Texas Association of School Boards executive director Dan Troxell is proud of the efforts that trustees have provided.

“Texas school boards are critical to the success of students and the future of Texas,” Troxell said.

According to the press release throughout January schools will use the month to thank school board members in a variety of ways.