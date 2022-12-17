MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313.

41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another driver in a 2004 Mack Truck was also driving southbound, but was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private drive.

DPS said Carrasco failed to control his speed. The Chevrolet struck the back of the Mack Truck. Carrasco died on scene. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.