MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Martin County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Sunday, December 11, around 7:30 PM on State Highway 349 near mile marker 298, about 21 miles north of Midland.

DPS said a Kenworth Truck Trailer was heading northbound. It was stopped in the inside lane, waiting to turn onto a private drive.

25-year-old Darreus Bryant of Sugar Land was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima in the northbound lanes. DPS said Bryant failed to control his speed and struck the back of the Kenworth Truck Trailer. Bryant’s Nissan Altima was then struck by another vehicle heading in the same direction.

Bryant was killed on scene.