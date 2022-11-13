MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed in a car accident in Midland on Sunday.

Around 3:00 a.m. on November 13, 2022, the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St, according to a press release provided by the city of Midland.

Officers on scene determined that a Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base on a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The only passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The next of kin has not yet been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.