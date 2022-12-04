GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed after failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle at a Gaines County intersection.

According to an information release from the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Thursday, December 1st, at 2:11 P.M. on SH-214 and CR 206 in Gaines County.

DPS said Louise H. Salinas, 67, of Tahoka, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix west on CR 206. Darryl Ramon Jeffley, 48, of Lodi, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer north on SH-214. Salinas failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection and was hit by the Jeep, according to the informaiton release.

Salinas died from his injuries at a Seminole hospital. Jeffley was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.