Exciting news for travelers! Starting March 10th, MAF will get a direct flight to and from Austin.

There will be a daily Southwest flight that leaves Midland at 6:30 in the morning, and gets you to Austin by 7:30. The flight back from Austin leaves at 7:50 in the evening and gets you back at 8:55.

“I think its great,” said Melissa, who lives in Midland and says she’s excited for the new flight.

“A lot of people go Austin, so that would be beneficial to them,” says Midlander Elaine.

Tickets on Southwest’s website start off at $59 each way.

“Great way to go and cut down that driving time,” says Justine Ruff, the director of airports at MAF. “It was a long process to get this, somewhat political, not really done by us, but we’re happy that it happened.”

Right now the current direct flights from Midland include Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver. So we asked you, what other destinations would you like to see?

“Corpus Christi would be my number one,” said Melissa. “A lot of people from the Rio Grande Valley that come up to work.”

“Definitely a flight back home, instead connecting from Houston or Dallas,” said Che, who lives in Midland but is originally from Trinidad.

“A direct flight to Albuquerque would be nice,” says Jennifer, who lives in Midland.

We asked MAF if more direct flights from our local airport are in the works. Ruff says as of right now, no.

“It’s not easy to get a new destination by any means,” says Ruff. “The airlines pretty much decide, they look at how much traffic they have coming to Austin through Dallas right now. If there are enough people going then they’ll go to a nonstop if they have route available.”

You may remember that there used to be a direct flight from Austin years ago, but it stopped in 2009.

“They were no longer profitable,” says Ruff. “And the same thing will happen. So it’s important that people use this flight.”