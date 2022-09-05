The employee who earned the tip said he is willing to forgive the customer for her actions

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A brazen theft was caught on camera at ‘Sweet Tooth,’ an ice cream shop inside of Music City Mall in Odessa.

An employee received a $20 cash tip as a kind gesture. But during the employee’s shift, the tip vanished. He later learned a customer stole the cash bill from the store’s tip jar while he was busy working.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said the theft happened last Thursday on August 1st.

“I had a group of friends visit me. One of them had put the $20 dollar bill in the tip jar. So, that’s why it was there in the first place,” the employee said.

After his friends left, the employee said he later served a small group at Sweet Tooth. Then, he served another person behind the group, a single female customer.

Security video from Sweet Tooth shows the employee facing the wall as he prepares the soon-to-be-thief’s order. Meanwhile, the customer in question stands alone at the counter. Surveillance video shows the unknown woman reach into the tip jar which is sitting on the counter. She pulls out a single bill that was lying inside. It was the $20 cash tip the employee had earned.

“I saw that the $20 was gone. She was holding her wallet… I saw a $20 dollar bill right by her wallet. I saw that she was gripping it,” the employee recalled.

At first, the employee was not sure who stole the tip. But security video confirmed the employee’s suspicions. After the theft, the employee was upset.

“The custodians and my parents were just saying karma will get back at her in some way,” the employee said.

But over the weekend, the employee said he spoke with friends, coworkers, and with his family. He has since decided he will take the high road in this bizarre situation.

“I was just trying to think positive about this situation. Maybe she needed it,” the employee said thoughtfully. “I don’t like to hold grudges against people.”

The employee said Sweet Tooth will not approach police over the stolen tip. Simply, the woman is not welcomed back to the store.

When asked if the employee would be willing to forgive the customer for what she has done, the employee said, “Yes.”