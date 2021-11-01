‘Current Nine’ performs at Wagner Noël 10th anniversary celebration

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free concert.



The local group, ‘Current Nine,’ is performing at 7:30 P.M. Doors open at 6 P.M.



‘Current Nine’ is comprised of Midlanders and Odessans. Trumpeter Eric Baker is a member of the group. He describes the group as a rock band with horns. The band is made of bass, guitar, keys, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, and two vocalists.



Baker says ‘Current Nine’ was created just four years ago. Baker says the group prides itself on playing any and all genres of music.