MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The CROWN Act went into effect on September 1 making Texas the 22nd state to pass the act.

The CROWN- Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair– Act prohibits employers, labor unions and employment agencies from discrimination against any employee based on hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots.

Monahans school district code of conduct is currently under fire for the reading of their Hair/Facial policy. The policy currently reads, “Boys hair must be cut so as not to touch the eyebrows in front or extend beyond the top of the collar.”

Additionally, boys hair may not exceed the top of the ear and boys are not allowed to wear hair in a ponytail.” This policy has limited boys in the Monahans school district from wearing their hair at any length.

We got a chance to speak to the mothers of two boys who both are currently enrolled in Monnahans ISD.