CRANE, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — “Actually we’ll have projects at every school, as far as the entrance is concerned,” said Interim Superintendent, Jan Hunt.

Crane ISD has a new bond proposal up for election this May, totaling $68 million dollars.

We sat down with Interim Superintendent, Jan Hunt for a breakdown of what’s all being proposed.

The 2023 May bond proposal includes enhancements to district-wide safety and security, high school improvements, a new middle school, career & technology education renovations, as well as early child improvements. You can find the full breakdown here.



The estimated impact is a $25 increase per month, based on a $150,000 home. If you are 65 years and older with a homestead exemption, it will not impact you at all.

“Both of the buildings that were looking to do a bulk of the renovations are 70 years old.”

As far as some of the proposed security improvements: “You know the safety and security, that was top on everyone’s list. We can’t be too careful. We want to keep all of our students and staff safe. There are some requirements from the tea as far as the coverings that need to be on windows. But we’ll also be using that money to be upgrading our fire alarms, our public address system, our interior and exterior lighting system with cameras,” said Superintendent Hunt.

Superintendent Hunt had this to say about the $17 million high school enhancements:

“That would basically be updating the classrooms with new led lights and new paint. That’s going to be the bulk of the money that’s used at our high school building.”

For the $41.5 million new middle school renovations, “We’re going to connect the new buildings with the new middle school and high school, instead of having such an open concept,” said Hunt.

There is also $7.5 million dollars proposed for Career & Technology Education (CTE) renovations.

“We’re trying to better equip our woodshop, our auto shop has not been in a usable capacity for the last several years. Were trying to get that where that is usable,” said Hunt.

$2 million of the total will also go towards Bethune Early Child Improvements.

“The way we educate kids now is a lot different than we did at that time. Even though our buildings are in great shape because they’ve been maintained well, we still need to do a lot of the renovations,” said Hunt.