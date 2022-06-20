MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Saturday, June 18th the city of Midland closed down their streets for the organization Juneteenth Midland to celebrate the now federal holiday called Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Midland parade was centered around the theme ‘Moving the Needle.”

The parade route began at 900 E. Gist where Idea Travis Elementary School is located and ended at Washington park located at 1803 E. Indiana Ave.

Prior to the parade the community decorated their cars in Juneteenth balloons, streamers and kente cloth physically showing what this holiday means to the African-American community of Midland and nationwide.