MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice.

According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs.

On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending. The city is continuing to flush the affected water main for the next several hours.

The city will receive another update Saturday, January 7, 2023 around 8:00 a.m.

All water distribution sites are now closed, including MLK Community Center.

To stay updated check out the city of Midland website.