MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland.

This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.

According to the press release, residents may notice hydrants running unattended while crew make their way to other hydrants in the area. This will cause water to fill the roadways.