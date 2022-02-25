MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A child was hit by a vehicle in a Midland school zone on Thursday.

Midland Police confirmed the incident as a hit-and-run. The child is expected to be okay.

The hit-and-run happened in the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Mathis Street.

This incident marks the second time a child has been hit in that same intersection since the start of the school year.

Greathouse Elementary School is about one block away.











“The problem with cars in this area is they drive too fast. They don’t look out for pedestrians,” said Laine Valle, a parent of two Greathouse students. Valle also lives on the corner of Briarwood and Mathis. “School zone, flashing light, crossing guard in a big green suit… They don’t care.”

Pictured from left to right: Zealand, Madden, Laine Valle.

It’s a busy intersection. But, it is also a well-marked one. Signs points to a school zone and they are clearly visible. There is even a crossing guard and flashing lights.

Valle said the crossing guard slows people down. But on Thursday morning, when the child was hit, Valle said the crossing guard had left a few minutes ahead of schedule because of an emergency. Without a crossing guard, the intersection proved to be more dangerous.









Like Valle, Nicole Grow and Brittan Pinard share the same sentiment: the intersection is not safe, and reckless drivers are to blame.

“I have a stroller and I want people to be aware of me and my kids,” Pinard said, a mother of three. “That’s very scary to me as a mom.”

“If you see a pedestrian, stop,” Grow said, a mother of one.

Both Grow and Pinard agree: the crossing guard is incredibly helpful. But when there is no one to safely monitor the children passing by, nothing appears to be slowing drivers down.

There is strong belief among the aforementioned parents that the school district has done sufficient work to ensure pedestrian safety. The parents believe the onus is now on local police to continue enforcement, and to act as a much bigger deterrent.

Valle suggested a sitting officer who could clock the speed of passing drivers. She also suggested an elevated crosswalk that is raised a foot or two off the ground.

“Drivers hitting those, they get it. They get it pretty good on their car,” she said.