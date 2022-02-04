ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a happy day in Odessa Friday as the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 42nd Street celebrated a long time employee and honored her with a party, complete with flowers and cake. Ms. Ann has been with the restaurant for 10 years and is beloved by her fellow co-workers and restaurant goers alike.

Heather Dunn, whose family owns and operates the restaurant said, “Ms. Ann, we are so thankful that you have been a part of our CFA family for 10 years. Thank you for loving us as much as we love you!”.

In a Facebook post, store owners extended an invitation to the community to join in the party. The post exploded with well-wishers praising Ms. Ann.

One user wrote, “Here’s to another 10 more!”.

Another simply said, “We love you Ms. Ann. You make Chick-Fil-A what it is.”.

The 91 year old employee was sidelined in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19. In an interview that year, the CFA staff said she was missed by her customers who asked about her at each return visit to the store.

“Ms. Ann is just the sweetest, friendliest person you will ever meet,” co-worker Courtney Ashley said during a birthday parade for Ms. Ann in July of 2020. ”She talks to every single person that enters our dining room, she treats them like they are the only people she has seen that day.”

Ms. Ann’s return to work was met with excitement from restaurant staff and patrons alike. Those same people showed up Friday to celebrate alongside the special employee.