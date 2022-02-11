WEST ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – At Arlene’s Flowers on FM 1936, big, beautiful bouquets are being cut, crafted, and wrapped. Don’t forget, Valentine’s Day is almost here.

I stopped by Arlene’s Flowers to ask what Valentine’s Day this year is looking like for a local florist.

“We’re getting lots of orders for dozens of roses,” said Alyssa Shade of Arlene’s Flowers.

So far, Alyssa said this year’s volume of orders for Valentine’s Day is on par with past years.

Orders are being taken through Monday – Valentine’s Day. Roses, of course, are the most popular selection.

Flowers are often imported into Texas from south of the border. That includes the country immediately next door, like Mexico, and further south, like Colombia and Ecuador.















With demand, there’s a lot of flowers being flown through the airspace.

“This year, UPS expects to carry more than 89 million stems of flowers,” said UPS spokesperson Becca Hunnicutt.

US Customs and Border Protection is using agriculture specialists in El Paso to inspect flower shipments.

The purpose is to check for any insects, pests, and even diseases that could harm U.S. floral industries.





Closer to home, Arlene’s Flowers is staying busy. Alyssa says anything floral will be a fantastic gift for the upcoming romantic holiday.

“The thing that’s beautiful about [flowers] is that they’re temporary,” Shade said. “It’s a glorious piece of art. And then it’s gone. And then you get to let it go, and move along.”

Now, here’s a tip: know the preferences of the recipient.

“Does this person really like things that are classic? …Which is a dozen roses,” Shade said. “Or is this a little bit more of a whimsical person who wants something small and petite that’s going to last a really long time like lots of carnations?”

Some of the employees at Arlene’s Flowers said orders are expected to surge during halftime of the ‘Big Game’ on Sunday.











Arlene’s Flowers is located at 2745 N, FM 1936, Odessa, TX 79764.