LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries.

Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said that’s not the case.

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt, Patti Dyer, who lives in Midland.

“It was several days before we knew if he would ever speak, or walk, or move,” Patti said.

She wants her nephew to able to live a normal life again. Jesse is in San Antonio where he is recovering from a broken neck and a subdural hematoma. He has undergone two brain surgeries.

“The cops call my sister and said that they had her son in the hospital,” Patti said. “He was found curled up in a box, naked, in his room, unconscious.”

That’s how Patti describes the condition in which Jesse’s only roommate found him on June 17th. His brain was bleeding and swelling. On the operating table, surgeons removed part of Jesse’s skull.

“The hospital said, he wasn’t going to make it. He was dead when he was brought in,” Patti recalled.

Jesse is staying with his mother, Linda Sepulveda, in San Antonio. He is fully dependent on her now.

“They cut half of his skull off. It’s pretty horrifying. When the doctors were telling me what they did over the phone, I was like, ‘What?’” Linda said on the phone. “He was very, very close to death.”

Jesse wears a helmet to prevent further injury. His brain is covered by his scalp. There is no hard bone above it. After his two brain surgeries, Jesse underwent surgery for his broken neck. Pins were placed in his neck to stabilize it.

Jesse’s family said he has had a difficult life. Jesse has Cerebral Palsy and his family says bullies have taken advantage of Jesse before. Both his mother and his aunt say they share the suspicion that Jesse was attacked in his room.

“Whoever did this for whatever reason, we don’t know. We don’t have any answers and that’s discouraging,” Linda said.

But a spokesperson for the City of Lago Vista said Lago Vista Police Department has suspended its investigation into Jesse’s injuries.

“After extensive investigation and interviews with hospital officials and numerous witnesses including the victim himself, there is no evidence of an assault,” read a statement provided by the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said LVPD’s investigation revealed both responding EMS, as well as the hospital staff, found no external cuts, bruises, or contusions on Jesse, “that could prove consistent with any exterior mechanisms of injury/assault.”

It has been a troubling mystery for Jesse’s family that the cause of his traumatic injuries is unknown. But what is certain is Jesse Perry’s life has changed. He has a planned surgery in September to implant a prosthetic skull over his brain.

Jesse’s mom, a 62-year-old widow, is facing medical bills mounting to more than $330,000. Patti has created a GoFundMe fundraiser, on behalf of her sister and nephew, for anyone who would like to help Jesse on his road to recovery. The funds will go toward a wheelchair ramp at Linda’s home to help accommodate Jesse’s mobility, as well as future medical expenses.