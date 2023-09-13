ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Care Hospital’s Family Clinic held its annual back to school vaccine clinic. The purpose of the clinic is for students, primarily in ECISD, to have the opportunity of getting their updated vaccines.

Unlike most years, the clinic decided to back the event following the beginning of school, allowing parents and students the opportunity to understand which vaccines needed updating.

“In general, it’s very important you know meeting their milestones for vaccines specifically this event we’re focusing on back-to-school vaccines so those grades where vaccines are required for ECISD,” said the clinic’s director, David Garcia.

Vaccines were available were Measels, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis A, Varicella, Polio, DTap, MCV4 and Tdap.

The vaccines were free for those who have Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay. A parent/guardian must

be present, along with an up-to-date shot record to receive a vaccine at the clinic.