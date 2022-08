ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday.

Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles.

Car owners also won prizes for best in show, interior and engine. There were several food trucks for people to enjoy, as well.