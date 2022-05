World Auto is officially open in Pecos.

The car dealership not only sells your standard American-made cars, but also cars from literally over the world.

“We have vehicles ranging from $10,000, all the way up to Lamborghinis and Mazeratis,” says Amanda Williams with World Auto.

People from the community and the Chamber of Commerce showed up for the grand opening celebration.

World Auto will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.