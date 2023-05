MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ) – The Bush Tennis Center will hold its annual “Best of the West” event this weekend to support local non-profit organizations. There will be several events over the weekend, but one that stands out is the BBQ competition where competitors will grill chicken, brisket, ribs and other meats.

Tune in to ABC Big 2 this Friday at 5PM where a live broadcast of the event will be held.