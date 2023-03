The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Rosa’s Cafe on East Highway 191 tomorrow. Stop by to grab a burrito and enter in the police departments’ raffle. Prizes for winners will be a Traeger Pellet Grill, Kent Kwik gift cards and the grand prize a 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 UTV. The event will be held from 8am to 12pm.