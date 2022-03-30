MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Midland County Commissioners Office placed a burn ban in effect Monday, March 28th. As of this week, both Midland county and Ector county have burn bans in place for people living in both counties. We spoke with Justin Bunch the Midland County Fire Marshall about the dos and don’ts on burn bans.

According to the bans and regulations released from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the state of Texas can fine anyone who burns illegally up to $500 in citations.

Bunch says that according to statistics from The National Weather Association says that over 90% of the fires are started through illegal burning activity.

“It’s not that we don’t want people to burn we just want them to do it properly and make sure they’re watching it,” says Bunch.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts that people can look out for while a ban burn is under effect:

Thing’s that you can burn while under the burn ban:

-Burn household trash

-leaves

-branch trimmings

Thing’s that you can’t burn while under the burn ban:

-Electrical appliances

-Construction material from demolition

-Potentially explosive material

For a full list of rules and regulations, click here.