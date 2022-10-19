MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice.

Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th.

The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught on camera.

“They came and took it all,” the homeowner said on the phone, asking to remain anonymous.

He said cash and fine jewelry were stolen while he was at work, specifically: more than $10,000 in cash, diamond rings and earrings, gold bracelets, and five Rolex watches.

All those items were stolen from his home on Commonwealth Road in Midland, a residential neighborhood south of Highway 191 and west of Astound Broadband Stadium and Sam’s Club.

The homeowner said the first break-in happened around 12:30 P.M. on Friday. Hours later, a second man broke in. This time, it happened around 4:45 P.M. No one was home.

The homeowner said both men were able to get inside the home through an unlocked window. Security video shows both men, moments before each break-in, crossing the street, then walking across the homeowner’s lawn before stepping out of the camera’s frame.

Even more alarming, the homeowner said it appeared one of the burglars made an effort to look as if they were picking up trash from around the neighborhood. Their disguise included a 5 gallon bucket and a trash picker.

“It’s good to let everybody know that this guy tried to go around the neighborhood picking trash,” the homeowner said. “They go to some of the houses and check if the door or window is locked, and they come back again.”

The homeowner believes the burglars were watching his home and keeping tabs on his schedule.

Yourbasin.com reached out to the Midland Police Department for an update on the investigation. At time of this publication, MPD has not responded.