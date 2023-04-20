MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol held a burger fundraiser for local Police Officer John Barber. Barber is battling stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

Officer Barber was astounded and grateful for the turnout from the community as well as other law enforcement agencies. Traveling back and forth to Houston’s Indy Anderson Cancer Hospital, today’s fundraiser will help with both medical and travel expenses. One message that Barber wanted to leave with everyone was to go and receive a yearly physical and blood work.