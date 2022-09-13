IMPERIAL, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Buena Vista ISD is soaring high as the new school year is underway.

The district had opened the transfer option for students to come there from the Midland-Odessa area.

Buena Vista ISD is a school district in Imperial, Texas in Pecos County.

The district serves just under 260 students.

“It’s just it’s a great feeling right now in Buena Vista ISD,” said Superintendent, Mason Kyle.

Buena Vista ISD leaders are excited about this new school year, and say things have been going great so far. The District Superintendent, Mason Kyle says they have surpassed their expectation for enrollment.

“Our prediction at the end of last year, we were looking at anywhere between 220 and 230,” said Superintendent Kyle.

Now sitting at 255 students, this comes after the transfer portal was opened to students from the Midland Odessa area who wanted more one on one instruction. That is still an open option to families.

“Really, I mean, anyone that wants to come this way, they just have to fill out a transfer application,” said Superintendent Kyle.

The district is also in the middle of using a bond passed back in May.

60 million dollars was approved for the school district.

56 million of that total is for a school extension building along with renovations, and gym upgrades.

4 million dollars of the bond was set aside for teacher housing that is provided.

“So we passed that bond in May and we’re now in some pretty heavy planning stages on what the addition to the school is going to look like,” said Superintendent Kyle. “Very blessed and thankful to the taxpayers of Buena Vista ISD for allowing us this opportunity to invest in our kids and our teachers.”

The district also recently hired its own school resource officer out of Pecos County.

Superintendent Kyle says the SRO is a great presence to have on campus.

“She has been wonderful. She’s a part of our threat assessment team. She’s a part of our school safety committee. She’s been going around doing a lot of the door checks that the T.E.A. and the school safety center have been saying needs to happen,” said Superintendent Kyle.

He says he’s excited for what’s to come for the district, and has plans to keep expanding.

“BVISD is definitely moving in the right direction and we’re blessed every day to have such a wonderful community, a wonderful student base and wonderful staff,” said Superintendent Kyle.