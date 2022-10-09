ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.

Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play is suspected. The Odessa Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting UTPB Police with processing the scene.

Identification is being withheld pending the notification of family. Investigators have concluded that the deceased has no affiliation to the University. No further information is available at this time.