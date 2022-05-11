MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) If you’ve been to or live in Monahans, one of the first things you’ll notice while you’re downtown are the empty buildings. Some are boarded up, others are filled with random items.

It has a lot of people who live there and visit/drive-through asking why.

“Downtown used to have a lot of good stores,” says Gilbert, a man who has lived in Monahans for 55 years. “Kids got nothing to entertain them.”

“I would like to see more things for us to do,” says 19-year-old Aryssa, who’s lived in Monahans her entire life.”

We talked to Monahans Economic Development Corporation about why a lot of the downtown buildings are empty. They say it’s because a lot of the ownership of the buildings are private.

“A lot of those people (owners) actually see it as being an easier expense to pay their taxes on that building and use that building as storage rather than sell out, sell it to business, sell it somebody to actually put a business in,” says Ashley Adauto, MEDC executive director. “That’s where the struggle lies.”

Adauto says the city is trying its best to Improve the downtown, but people I talked to in the area say it’s a slow fix.

“City council is very aware of what the citizens are wanting with downtown,” says local Marielena Saenz. “Everybody is aware, it’s just slowly getting that accomplished is the issue.”

Saenz owns PJ’s Coffee on the southeast part of town in Monahans. She owns the shop, as well as some connected buildings that she hopes to lease out to new businesses. She built Sandhills Plaza to bring more stuff for locals.

“It’s the risk and the investment,” says Saenz. “I think because it does take community members to risk and invest for our community. We have to reinvest in our community and it’s a lot of hard work, it’s a lot of time and effort.”

MEDC says it’s next goal is to clean up the downtown as much as possible to make it more attractive for potential property buyers to create new shops and restaurants.

Check out the video above for more on Monahans’ future.