MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ) – Move over football and basketball, a hobby which is relatively new to the area is on the rise and it’s BMX. BMX stands for Bicycle Motocross, and it deals with racing and performing freestyle tricks in either dirt or pavement.

West Texas BMX is a non-profit organization that is attempting to bring more participants into their sport. The sport itself is a perfect family activity because of the wide age range. Riders can begin as early as two years old, by using strider bikes that have no training wheels to assist with keeping balance.

USA BMX says “Nobody sits on the bench” and it strives to be inclusive. This is the exact approach that the West Texas BMX President is showing to potential participants.