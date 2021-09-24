UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area, traffic lights in working order

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) -UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area.

A blown transformer caused a large power outage in Odessa Friday morning.

One resident telling YourBasin.com she saw sparks fly from a transformer and lights subsequently go out as she was driving her child to school. She says it happened just after 7 a.m.

The Odessa Police Department confirmed the outage is affecting areas on West County Road and Andrew Highway.

The resident also telling YourBasin.com the outages are causing multiple accidents during the morning rush and there are multiple street lights with no power.

However, OPD is only able to confirm at least one accident. That accident happened at the intersection of 2nd & Crane after the blackout.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.