HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Blood drive outside Music City Mall amid critical shortage

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There is a critical need for blood donations across the country, including in West Texas.

While there has always been a need for blood, the current shortage comes on the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are rescheduling medical procedures and undergoing long-awaited elective surgeries. During the Coronavirus lockdown, fewer people were able and available to donate blood.

“Have the feeling of knowing that you saved someone’s life today,” said Dianne Scott, Donor Recruitment Supervisor at Vitalant.



She is overseeing the Independence Day blood drive happening outside the parking lot of Music City Mall by the business, Fuddruckers. The blood drive is happening through Sunday, from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

“We’re having it because we’re in a national shortage of blood right now and we need the help,” Scott said.

Giving blood doesn’t just benefit hospital patients, but people facing unexpected traumatic injuries.

“During the summer months, people are going out and doing things like summer vacations, school’s out, families are doing things together which is awesome…”

But Dianne is calling for those people, out and about, to stop by the so-called “Bloodmobile.”



There are four blood types: A, B, AB, and O. Depending on a certain protein in your blood, you can be either positive or negative. In total, there are eight blood type combinations.

“We need all types of blood, but we’re in shortage especially of O’s,” Scott said. “So, if you’re O, or any blood type, we need you.”

Whole blood donations are just one form of donating. According to Vitalant’s website, whole blood donations help trauma and surgery patients. A pint of blood is collected, and the process takes approximately an hour.

Vitalant’s website reads that every day, patients in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency treatment facilities need around 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets, and 10,000 units of plasma.

According to Red Cross, a single car accident victim can require up to 100 units of blood.

“You can save 3 lives by donating blood,” Scott said.

The big question is: who is elgible to donate blood?



Vitalant says blood donors are not tested for the Coronavirus, so people must not donate if sick. But people in good health must be at least 16 years old with permission from parents and weigh 110 pounds.

Those who are interested in donating blood but are unsure about eligibility should check with their local health provider.