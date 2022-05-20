BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- They City of Big Spring is offering free, large and bulk item pick up for the community.

The Large/Bulk Item Pickup Program is designed to help people dispose of large items from their homes like couches, mattresses, appliances, and any other large, bulky items without the expense and hassle of hauling it off.

Here’s how to do it:

CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP.

Place your items on the curb at 7:00 AM on the day of your schedule collection. Items will not be collected if they are in an alley, in front of a vacant lot, or in front of a business.

If you have questions, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501, prior to placing items out.