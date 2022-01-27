Patrick Ramirez was also arrested in 2021 on similar drug charges

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- The Big Spring Police Department has made an arrest in an on-going drug investigation.

Patrick Aaron Ramirez, 30, was arrested Wednesday on felony warrants that originated from a previous drug investigation. According to a release, when investigators approached Ramirez’s home in the 1600 block of Stadium to execute an arrest warrant, Ramirez threw a cigarette containing marijuana near the front door of his home. Investigators said they could smell a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the door.

At that time, investigators obtained a search warrant and found around 69 pounds of marijuana, 7.7 grams of mushrooms, one gram of THC, a stolen firearm, and more than $107,000 in cash inside Ramirez’s home.

Ramirez was taken into custody on the existing felony warrants; however, Big Spring PD says other felony charges are pending.

Big Spring PD also arrested Ramirez in 2021. According to a press release, Big Spring PD Narcotics Division was investigating the distribution of marijuana by Ramirez in a months-long investigation. On March 1st, 2021, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Ramirez’s residence at 1601 Stadium Avenue.

Narcotics Investigators found within Ramirez’s residence approximately 244 pounds of marijuana, approximately 6 pounds THC wax, approximately 3 pounds of THC oil, 19 Oxycodone pills, 5 firearms (two of the firearms were found to have been stolen out of Sweetwater, TX) and over $88,000 in U.S. currency.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor warrants for Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass X2, Criminal Trespass – Habitation, and Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance. Ramirez was also charged with Theft of a Firearm (State Jail Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony 3), Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 1-4 grams (Felony 3), Money Laundering (Felony 3), Possession of Marijuana 50 pounds – 2000 pounds (Felony 2), and 2 counts of Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 greater than 400 grams (Felony 1).

On March 4th, 2021, at approximately 2:30 P.M., Big Spring PD Narcotics Investigators executed another search warrant on a storage building at the Big Spring Storage Zone located at 409 E. 23rd. The search warrant was the result of additional investigation by narcotics investigators into Patrick Ramirez’s marijuana distribution. The storage building contained 10 duffel bags with bundles of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana seized from the storage building was approximately 350 pounds.