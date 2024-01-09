BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring ISD is continuing to make strides as the new year gets underway. We’re looking back on what the school district accomplished in 2023– and what families have to look forward to in 2024.

“We’re looking forward to 2024 it’s already started off good,” said Superintendent, Jay McWilliams.

With 2023 in the rear view…. Leaders at Big Spring ISD are looking ahead, with a lot to be proud of so far.

“We were still very excited about our previous year’s test scores. It was the best it had ever been at Big Spring ISD,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

Superintendent McWilliams created an attendance matters trophy that goes to the highest attendance campus every six weeks. Along with other incentives for employees…. These educators receive a teacher incentive allotment– which is a state-funded bonus based on student performance.

“We had several campuses if they qualify, and they’re validated– they get extra money for the next five years. And the reason that program was developed is primarily to keep your great teachers in the classroom,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

Not to mention a retention bonus…

“For the third year in a row, we were able to give all of our teachers that are returning to Big Spring ISD a retention bonus,” continued McWilliams. “And in the past, that was $1,000 for all certified teachers or all of our teachers. This year, we were able to up that to $1,500. We did this for all of our custodians, our maintenance, our bus drivers, and I’m hoping we can do it again next August.”

Big Spring ISD took on a massive HVAC project for the entire summer before this school year… Making some much-needed repairs for students and faculty.

Another highlight— the district continues to make great strides in UIL congress competitions each year.

“Looking forward to hosting the UIL meet again and we’ve won it six years in a row. So we’re looking to make it seven,” said McWilliams.

The district also provides an amazing welding program… And now after a massive donation from a local woman and professional welder, Rae Rippel… Its an asset McWilliams expects will have student learning take off.

“Because of her association with some of these big companies. She had a plasma welder what you knew plasma cutting, designing, and it was only three years old. And the company that sponsors her got her another one she donated and make sure you hear me donated that to Big Spring ISD,” continued McWilliams. “What a great opportunity for kids at Big Spring ISD to learn how to be an underwater welder and now they’re gonna get to learn on a plasma welding machine… So I couldn’t thank her enough,”

This is not the only program offered by the district when it comes to CTE… You can learn more about what’s offered at your student’s school by reaching out to the campus.

District leaders said they’re looking forward to finishing out this school year strong.