***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW***

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Graffiti has been cleaned up at one local children’s playground.

Law enforcement in Big Spring are now asking the public for help solving a disturbing case of vandalism.

In photos shared by the Howard County/Big Spring Crime Stoppers on Facebook, inappropriate messages and images were spray painted in large black letters on playground equipment at the Kid Zone in Big Spring’s Comanche Trail Park. The playground graffiti made references to the devil, including pentagrams and the number “666.”

The crime was first reported on Sunday, April 24th. Big Spring officers were called out to Comanche Trail Park around 11:30 in the morning.









Courtesy: Howard County/Big Spring Crime Stoppers (Facebook)

Alarmed residents are weighing in.

“You need to turn yourself in because you have done wrong to the city of Big Spring,” said resident John Caldwell. “I have been living in Big Spring for 18 years and I have never seen nothing like this in my life.”

“I think its honestly kind of messed up,” said resident Cody. “Like who does that? It’s a children’s playground… You don’t want the kids to be seeing all that stuff.”

“They have no self-respect. They have no respect for themselves or these kids, who come here to play,” said resident Dakota.







The array of inappropriate and vague messages stained the beige fences. Although not shown in the photos shared on Facebook, Crime Stoppers said the name “Veronica” was also spray painted.

“My message to whoever did this to the playground is, ‘God’s looking, and God knows and God sees what you’ve done,” said Caldwell.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-22-01288. You can also submit your tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.