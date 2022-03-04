ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – West Texas Food Bank’s Annual Empty Bowls event will happen on Sunday, March 6 at the University of Texas Permian Basin’s Mesa Courtyard.

ABC Big 2 went behind the scenes at UTPB’s art facility to get a first look at how students and community members make the bowls for the event. It’s an annual event that has helped the food bank provide millions of meals back into the community.

It’s one of their most significant fundraisers.

Art student Emily Daw at UTPB is one of the many who helped make ceramic bowls for the West Texas Food Bank’s Annual Empty Bowls event.

“I think it’s just really neat to see how doing something I love can give back to the community,” said Daw.

And as to how many bowls she has made so far …

“Too many too many to count,” she laughingly said.

For $15 dollars you get a handmade bowl and all the soup you can eat. All proceeds from the event go directly into the food bank to help feed communities in the Permian Basin.

“I’ve seen students transform their lives when they realize that the gifts that they have can actually go into the community and solve the problem,” said Associate Professor of Art at UTPB Chris Stanley.

He said the event is also to help raise awareness about hunger in the community.

“So, the empty bowls idea kind of was birthed 22 years ago … we brought the concept to UTPB … we started off with 100 bowls and a hallway,” Stanley said.

And the event took off from there.

“We’re excited again to bring the event back to the community where it has that feel of getting to know your neighbors and spending a day of interacting with each other amongst just really beautiful handcrafted art,” said West Texas Food Bank Marketing Director Craig Stoker.

Stoker said in 2021, the event scaled back because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am hoping that the empty bowls party kind of picks back up where it left off two years ago,” he said.

Stoker said more than 1,000 handmade bowls will be available Sunday, March 6.

