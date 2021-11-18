Behind the scenes look of MCM Rink N’ Roll Skating Rink TV commercial

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Big names are rolling into the Basin this weekend for a one-of-a-kind performance. Tonight, we got a behind-the-scenes look at the Music City Mall Rink N’ Roll TV commercial, just days ahead of its official grand opening.

One of the special guests, the LA Roller Girls say they’re excited to put on a show for the entire Basin to see.

“This is a world-class facility and we are world-class skaters here to certify that this is the place to be,” says the LA Roller Girls.

The director of the show, Matt Rist, the Director of Marketing for Music City Mall says that the Rink N’ Roll is 14,000 square feet and is looking forward to seeing the retro rink filled with family’s and kids this weekend.

“We’re just excited to bring something cool to kids, family’s and adults and teens in West Texas,” says Rist.

The official grand opening is set to take place Saturday, November 20th with activities kicking off at 9 am including bounce houses, music, characters, video games & more. Santa Lands at 10:30 am, followed by the roller skate show inside at 11 am.

The LA Roller Girls will host a free “Learn to skate” workshop starting at 5 pm.

Rink N’ Roll is open Monday through Friday from noon till 7:30 pm and on weekends from noon to 5:30 pm.