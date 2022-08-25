MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Bees are a scary sight to most but they are vital to our ecosystem. Honeybees are a huge aspect of U.S. agriculture production.

Natalie Castillo with Bello Tallow says honey is the most well-known and economically important hive product in the world.

“We get honey which can be used for so many things and we’ve been using it for so long,” Castillo says.

Dave Beard is a local beekeeper who has been beekeeping for over 30 years. He sells honey at the local farmers’ market in both Odessa and Midland. He too understands the importance of honey production.

“Honey is the only food source we get from the insects and it’s the only food source that never spoils they found honey in the Egyptian tombs that are over 4000 years old and still edible,” Beard says.

After honey, beeswax is the second most important hive product from an economic standpoint. Its trade goes back to ancient Greece, Rome, and medieval Europe and that market remains strong today. Castillo used beeswax for a beauty skincare line and knows that beeswax is one of the most commonly used waxes in cosmetics.

“Beeswax itself was found in the tombs of Egyptian rulers dating back as early as 3000 B.C. beeswax uniquely attracts water to the skin which really helps keep it baby soft and smooth now these do so much for skin for food and for hair,” Castillo says.

The U.S. is one of the major producers of raw beeswax and is a worldwide supplier of the products. Experts say knowing that bees are declining is unfortunate.