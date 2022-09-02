BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A trip to Big Bend National Park this Labor Day weekend guarantees peaceful isolation, natural grandeur, and immense awe.

But there is a word of caution from the National Park Service for those heading to the popular Chihuahuan Desert attraction. Heavy rains and serious flooding have led to some park closures. There is a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend.

“The good news is: we’ve been receiving some rain for the last few days. The bad news is: it affects our dirt roads,” Ranger Tom VandenBerg said.

While the park is still accessible by paved roads, the recent storms have forced rangers to close all dirt roads inside the park. The paved road to San Clemente Canyon is also closed, VandenBerg said. Roadside backcountry campsites are off-limits, too.

Here is a list of other alerts in effect, as of September 2nd, 2022:

Chisos Basin Campground Temporarily CLOSED

Backcountry Roads CLOSED

Santa Elena Canyon Trail CLOSED

Window Trailhead CLOSED at campgrounds

Trail to Hot Springs CLOSED

Ranger VandenBerg said if conditions improve, those closed dirt roads and backcountry campsites may reopen sometime Sunday or Monday. He said the recent rainfall covered nearly all of the park. The water has sunk into the desert soils, making the ground “really soupy, almost like gravy” in some places.

“There’s actually places in the park where you could probably be driving a Sherman tank and get stuck right now,” VandenBerg mused.

Visitors are asked to watch out for water crossings. Vandenberg said it can be difficult to determine how deep the water is above a road’s surface. Turn around if it is flooded, he said.

Big Bend National Park is still open to visitors, families, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Most of the trails are open.

“Want to do some scenic driving or to get out on some of the premier trails? That’s no problem whatsoever,” VandenBerg said. “See the flowers coming out, the grasses greening up. It might be a nice thing to do for the holiday weekend.”

Ranger VandenBerg also said the weather is cooling down in the park because of high overcast clouds and downdrafts from the storms.