ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – After month’s of preparation the countdown to the largest Juneteenth celebration is underway and the Black Cultural Council of Odessa is ready for everyone to take part.

President of the Black Cultural Council of Odessa, Jo Ann Davenport-Littleton says Odessa has the largest organized Juneteenth celebration in the entire United States and this years theme is a celebration of freedom.

“Juneteenth is a time set aside we reflect on our history our heritage we look back we try to educate our young people as to how far we’ve come this is a big celebration for us,” Davenport-Littleton said.

Their mission for this event is to go big or go home and BCCO has a week full of activities, starting on Wednesday, in community partnership with First Baptist Church of Odessa.

“The gospel recording artist Fred Hammond is coming to Odessa, Texas and we want to we want to do things the way Odessans do Davenport-Littleton said. Our hats are off to the First Baptist Church of Odessa they’ve opened up their doors for us, and we’re we’re in this together

BCCO secretary and treasurer Tommie Haynes, says there are activities for everyone to participate in from a parade, to music, dance, pageantry and most importantly honoring our hometown heroes.

Davenport-Littleton says she wants all the visitors coming in to town to feel the community pride.

“Community pride is very, very important, we know that there are going to be people from all over the United States visiting our city during these five days and we want to, like i said, go big or go home we want to put on our best foot, we want people to know, wow, when they leave we want to give them the wow factor.” Davenport-Littleton said.

Below is a schedule of all the events happening that are open to the public.