ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches voted Odessa College men’s basketball coach Kris Baumann the two-year college Coach of the Year. Sam Stowe from Odessa College was also named the two-year college Student Assistant of the Year.

In his fifth season at the helm for the Wranglers, Baumann led Odessa College to a top-10 ranking the entire 2022-23 season, peaking at No. 2 in the nation. The Wranglers were regular-season conference champions and also made it to the NJCAA Elite Eight.

Odessa went 30-4 overall this season. In Baumann’s five years at Odessa, the Wranglers have won four conference titles and made four national tournament appearances. Baumann has an overall record of 120-37 at Odessa College.

Stowe is in his first season as the Men’s Basketball Student Assistant. Stowe helped with individual workouts, scouting reports and other duties as assigned.