MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go.

“We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia.

The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Midland. It’s a super cute spot to dine-in and eat, but a big part of it’s business is to-go orders since many people stop in for breakfast before work or get lunch on their break.

Meat Lovers Omelet

“We try to do it as fast as we can cause we know they’re on their break time, so they’ve got to grab it and go,” said Garcia.

Everything from the French fries, tortillas, and salad dressings are homemade. Garcia has been cooking for 30 years and says he has very high standards for fresh, delicious food.

While he has a ton of breakfast recipes, salads, and sandwiches to try, he also has a bunch of Mexican items on the menu as a tribute to Mexico City – his hometown.

“I see around here there’s more of the Mexican that’s Tex-ican, a mix of Texas and Mexico. I’m trying to do it like they do in Mexico,” said Garcia.

Taco Bar

There’s a wide variety of gorgeous tacos as pictured above, huevos rancheros, homemade salsa bar, and even less common Mexican dishes on the menu like the Torta Cubana.

Torta Cubana

Despite the name, Garcia says the world famous sandwich originated in Mexico City and comes with ham, pork, cheese, and toppings on a pressed baguette.

For more on Tall City Bistro’s menu click here.