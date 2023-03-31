ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The weather is finally starting to warm up, and what better way to celebrate than with a frozen treat?

Popbar is a trendy spot known for it’s gelato on a stick.

“They’re full customizable and they’re all made with natural ingredients,” said manager Steven Young.

Gelato is a bit more dense than ice cream and Popbar’s version actually contains less fat. These one-of-a-kind desserts are also all made in-house so you can enjoy a guilt-free dessert.

“There’s no bad sugars. They’re all good, healthy treats if you want to get a healthy treat.”

Popbar changes up the flavors often, but you’ll always be able to choose from a milky, cream-based gelato or a fruit sorbet flavor. You then get to customize your pop with a long list of toppings and sauces.

“That’s the beauty, everyone is individual. They can decide if they want to have pistachios with white chocolate, or dark chocolate, or milk chocolate and more. There’s endless combinations.”

Not in the mood for a pop? They also have delicious frozen drinks, like shakes and a pop float.

Matcha Gelato Shake

Popbar has a location in both Odessa and Midland. For more on the frozen dessert shop click here.