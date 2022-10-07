MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time.

“We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people to be welcomed here and feel free,” said general manager Enrique Dwinel.

While the restaurant’s fun ambience has been consistent from the start, the menu is getting a makeover.

“We’re a smaller restaurant but I think we can put out a real diversified menu. We have pastas coming, seafood coming, and different appetizers,” said Dwinel.

Dwinel described the new additions to the menu as ‘new American’ with a twist. He says they want to provide more options for people looking for something lighter than pizza and burgers.

“A lot of people are pushing toward the healthier side of things so giving people more options with salads and proteins, I think that will be important.”

On top of healthier plates, the menu will also have gluten free options.

One of the chef’s signature entrees is the Stuffed chicken chorizo which comes on a bed of rice and is topped with fresh pico de gallo.

Stuffed chicken chorizo

Another must-try is the salmon. The fresh fish is cooked to perfection and paired with rice and brussel sprouts.

Salmon with brussel sprouts and rice

Of course, Pi Social is known as a hotspot to socialize downtown, so the drink menu is getting a face life as well.

“When people come here they’re going to expect fresh ingredients, fresh juices, everything is going to be made right here. It makes it kind of special. It’s kind of a show and everything is going to taste fabulous,” said Dwinel.

He says the new drink menu will be a little less traditional than what was previously offered.

“We’re putting our own twist to it, that no one else has out there. It’s unique to what we’ve come up with here.”

Bramble

G Wagon

Some other fun changes coming to Pi Social include live music every Tuesday and Wednesday starting November 1st.

It’s also now open on Sundays! If you stop by between noon and 6pm you’ll get access to food and drink specials as well as free Pi Social merch.

For more on Pi Social and to get the latest on what’s happening at the restaurant click here.