MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a taste of the Caribbean, you don’t need to look any further than Midland!

Jammin Nyaminz is a food truck serving up authentic Jamaican cuisine using spices imported straight from the Caribbean.

“Once you come to Jammin Nyaminz, you’re getting something different and unique and flavorful, and that’s what we go by – flavor,” said Llwellyn Craig, co-owner.

Craig along with Patrick Martin and Samuelle Scott, all grew up in Jamaica and met in college. After moving to west Texas, they wanted to share the potent flavors of their country with the Basin.

“It’s the best tasting food to your palate. Jamaican cuisine has a lot of flavors and that’s what we try to do here. We do it and bring it so much that you will love the food no matter where you go,” said Martin.

While everything on the menu is Jamaican, the dishes will still look familiar to you even if you’ve never had this cuisine before. They combine dishes in their country with food you see in America every day.

“Jerk chicken is what people know Jamaica for, so we add our jerk chicken to something that you already love which is pasta and we make it our own,” said Martin.

The ‘Rasta Pasta’ is one of their best-sellers. It comes with penne pasta in alfredo sauce, mixed with fresh veggies, and topped with jerk chicken.

“It’s tender, so you’re getting something that has flavor inside and out. We don’t just put sauce on the outside. When you bite into it, you’re tasting all the flavors from the bone,” said Craig.

Rasta Pasta with jerk chicken

Some other menu items that you don’t see every day but will give you an authentic Jamaican experience, are the brazed oxtail and curry goat or chicken.

Scott says it’s rewarding getting to give people from the Caribbean that live in west Texas a taste of home.

“Because of the food truck, we’ve met so many people from the Caribbean. Some people who come say ‘oh my goodness, I’ve longed for Caribbean food.’ So we’ve been able to meet that demand for those people and I think food is a way of reminding people of home,” said Scott.

Curry chicken

No matter what you end up ordering, you’ll be sure to get a little glimpse of Jamaica.

“We try to make sure you’re getting 110% of service, quality, and something different. We’re not representing ourselves, we want to represent the culture on a 5-rating scale,” said Craig.

For a closer look at Jammin Nyaminz menu and to keep track of where the food truck will be each week click here.