ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The owners of Ed & Tom’s Bar-B-Que live by the rule ‘simple is better.’

“I cook with high heat. My heat comes over my meat, it doesn’t go under it. I cook it at 400-450 degrees. Most people cook at 200-300,” said owner Eddie Mitchell.

BBQ turkey leg

Mitchell has been perfecting his barbecue recipes for 20 years. He says if you cook your meat right you don’t need to add much else.

“I use one seasoning, it just gives you that sweet taste and that salty taste at the same time,” said Mitchell.

He also only uses one sauce on everything!

“The sauce took me 20 years to get. It’s an Uncle-in-law’s recipe so he didn’t want it outside of the family. This is the best BBQ sauce you can get right here, I’m telling you,” said Mitchell.

While his recipes are simple, there’s no shortage of flavor. There’s also a ton of different meat options to choose from like ribs, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, and brisket which is Mitchell’s favorite.

“There’s a lot of things you can do with that brisket. You can eat it plain, you can put it in a burrito, you can put gravy over it and it’s still a great piece of meat. Whatever your taste, that brisket is going to fix it up just right,” said Mitchell.

Brisket

No matter what you order be sure to come hungry! The trays of meat they offer are no joke.

BBQ platter

Ed & Tom’s is so popular they even have a sign outside that says it’s open from 11am-4:30pm unless everything sells out. Mitchell tells us that actually happens often, so try to get there on the earlier side if you want to give it a try!

For more on Ed & Tom’s Bar-B-Que click here.