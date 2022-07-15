MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person, wanted by police, was barricaded inside of a Midland home on Friday night.

The standoff prompted a heavy police presence on the 3800 block of St. Andrew’s Court around 6 p.m.

The city of Midland confirmed that neighboring homes were evacuated for safety reasons as the standoff continued into the night.

Around 8:45 p.m., four loud explosions were heard. A tactical team rushed down the street around the home.

The standoff ended around 9 p.m. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or if arrests were made. The city of Midland said details about the investigation were limited, including who was wanted and why that subject was wanted.

An armored vehicle, about a dozen police cruisers, a fire truck, and an ambulance were on scene surrounding the cul-de-sac.

Around 10 p.m., police were still on scene. The city of Midland said the investigation is ongoing.

